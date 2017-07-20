Katy Q., Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist, Launches Marketplace

Styl3Insta.com for Booking the Best Celebrity Hair Stylists in New York City

–Katy makes it possible for consumers to get access to today’s hottest celebrity hair stylists with a few mouse clicks.

For women, getting a haircut or color treatment is a significant investment in their overall appearance and day-to-day happiness. While many claim to be satisfied by the job their stylist does, the fact is that finding a new or better stylist can be a daunting proposition. The best hairstylists and colorists develop a level of comfort with their clients, and understand exactly what style and hair shade works best for them. Many times, trusting an unknown stylist involves a leap of faith, which many people aren’t just ready to take.

As a way to remove frustration from finding an experienced and reputable hair stylist or colorist, celebrity hair expert and entrepreneur Katy Q developed the first celebrity hairstylist booking app, Styl3Insta.com. This innovative web application removes the stress from finding the right hair professional by allowing consumers to search for and reserve appointments with today’s leading celebrity hairstylists and colorists in any Manhattan neighborhood.

“Finding the right hairstylist or hair colorist with relevant experience and good reputation can be a grueling task for consumers,” says Katy. “So to eliminate the hassle so many go through when trying to find the right hairstylist or colorist, I developed the Styl3Insta.com web app. Styl3Insta.com is the only online marketplace where consumers can sort through and book appointments with the biggest names in celebrity hairstyling and coloring.”

Unlike other hair booking websites and apps, Styl3Insta.com ultimately enables consumers to:

Book appointments with today’s hottest celebrity hair stylists and colorists at premier New York City salons (with no credit cards required)

Sort listings by location, price, or customer ratings

Have a celebrity hairstylist visit a hotel room or home to help prepare for a special event or wedding

Get access to top-rated celebrity hair stylists and hair colorists in just about any neighborhood in New York City

Katy Q., is a celebrity hair stylist and colorist who has worked with some of today’s most high-profile and notable celebrities including: Hailey Baldwin, Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, model Caroline Forsling, fashion blogger Christina Caradona, and countless other young Hollywood stars. Her work has also been featured in top magazines such as Grazia, ELLE, GQ, and more, and she now calls Salon Prive in the Sherry Netherland Hotel home.

Originally from Bondi Beach, Australia, Katy spends her time between New York, Miami, and Nashville. She currently lives in Manhattan with her husband, Kade and young daughter.

