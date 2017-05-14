What is Bubble Pop Beauty?

We provide simple solutions for women to be the best version of themselves. Our products are superior and our formulations solve everyday problems women encounter. Our company is made up of FEARLESS women who are defining themselves. They are defining who they are and living their dreams. They are breaking free of the confines of life and popping the bubble.

Break the Bubble! Be Bold! Be Beautiful! Be Fearless!

What are your go-to summer beauty tips?

The Key to Flawless Skin: Exfoliate weekly. Make sure to use a proper face serum that contains Hyaluronic Acid. It was one of the most powerful ingredients on the market. We are currently looking into developing products now with this as the main ingredient. Vitamin E is also one of the best things on the market for skin and a little can go a long way. The main key to flawless skin is moisture but you must implement a daily face regimen.

Sun Protection: Sunscreen: The importance of sunscreen is to protect the skin but you must also take it a step further and use sunscreen for the hair to prevent damage to the hair follicle and prevent dryness. Also, a leave-in conditioner can go a long way to prevent flyaways as well as hydrate the hair follicle.

Protection against Chlorine: Never leave chlorine in the hair for more than 24 hours as it dries out the fiber. Make sure to have a conditioner that contains key vitamins and oils. Our favorites are Sunflower and Joba Oils.

Detox Baths: Detox the skin after a vacation or activity in the sun to help get rid of toxins and other elements that may make the skin dull. Make sure to use Epson salt, Lavender, and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Must Have’s for sunburn: Aloe Vera Capsules and Oatmeal Baths to help soothe the skin from burns.

What are your favorite summer style trends?

I love summer! Be a little adventurous – add a little pop of color on your toes and wear bold sunglasses. Peekaboo lace can be modestly classy, too.

Bralettes, backless dresses, and soft florals are perfect for summer. Be sure to match your sneakers to your top so you look polished.

Who is your celebrity style crush?

JLO will always be my first love. She is timeless and classy. She can dress up or down and will always look put together. She motivates me in the gym and keeps me young at heart. She does it all – a mom, actress, style icon, business women, and singer… How can you not love a woman that does it all?

Where is your favorite place to travel?

I live for girls’ trips. My best memories are in South Beach and Las Vegas with friends sipping our favorite drinks, enjoying the weather, and just hanging out with one another. Traveling is about the place, but more importantly, the memories that were made with people you love.

What’s next for Bubble Pop Beauty?

We are looking to the future. We are always trying to innovate to stay ahead of the rest of the beauty industry. With that, we have a number of other products coming out this year, so be sure to stay tuned to BubblePopBeauty.com.



