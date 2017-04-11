Spring has seemed to officially “sprung” as we’re hitting our first 80+ degree day here in the northeast today, and there’s no longer talk of random snow storms in the forecast. So our little piggies have been cooped up in boots for so long, we’re excited to freshen up the pedicures and get into some stylish sandals this spring. Whether you’re a new mom looking for functional and fabulous style options, or a busy Mom-EO needing a chic and comfy look to go from home to office to the track meet to a business dinner, our editor’s picks have something for you. You can never go wrong with staple colors such as neutrals, whites, and blacks.

Hover over the look to see designer, price and where to shop.



<br />

Happy Spring!