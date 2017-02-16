Jonene Nelson. This is the first of our new twice-monthly feature by our resident photo editor, Follow Jonene on Instagram and her photo journey through art, photography, style, and motherhood.

Lady Noel Instagram

Lady Noel has that artistic life that I imagine myself having … if I could paint. Her home is simple with bold pieces and colors. Her 2 boys are imaginative and talented which makes her account so fun to look at.

A post shared by Lauren Noel (@ladynoel) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Nicole Ryan

I want so bad to have plants like hers hanging all over my house! She’s the creative one behind Cree Ryan making those dope macrame plant hangers (https://www.creeryan.com/).

A post shared by CREE RYAN | MACRAMÉ & PLANTS (@creeryan) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:35pm PST



Kera Thompson

Stop it with her adorable babes! Her little ones make you want to cuddle up in one of her gorgeous quilts (http://www.hellointerwoven.com/) with your own babe and take a nap! Beautiful family, beautiful pictures and beautiful home decor.

A post shared by INTERWOVEN (@interwoven) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:39am PST



Jenna Grahamm

As a photographer, I love her account. LOVE it. Her black and whites are what drew me to it in the first place. This girl knows how to use her lighting. I adore her travel and family photos.

A post shared by jenna (@jennagrahamm) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Want to be featured in our Stylemoms of Instagram round-up? Use the hashtag #Stylemom on Instagram or email Jonene@stylemom.com with a link to your instagram account and a brief description (2 paragraphs maximum) of what inspires your creativity through photos.