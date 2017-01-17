Many fabulous women are celebrating their birthdays today, from our national treasure, Betty White to the glamorous Eartha Kitt. Among them is our very own First Lady, Michelle Obama. The current #1 Stylemom in the land, the First Lady embodies the ultimate in #momgoals, #lifegoals and #fashiongoals for so many women around the globe. In honor of her birthday, here’s a look at a few of our favorite flawless FLOTUS style moments.

Uber chic and classy for InStyle Magazine giving us total hair envy...

(Credit: Thomas Whiteside for Instyle Magazine)

The time she ‘slayed’ us in T Magazine…

(Credit: T Magazine/ Collier Schorr)

And finally, the fantastic FLOTUS farewell on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon wearing a custom Givenchy black zipper jacket and skirt, a perfect combination of class and sass.

(Credit: NBC/Getty Images)

Check out a clip of the First Lady’s emotional farewell on the Tonight Show.





