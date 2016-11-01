Two #LooksWeLove this fall combine our need to extend the season yet keeping it stylish as we transition into the winter months.

Sweater capes: From Olivia Pope on Scandal to Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, the cape has made a comeback, especially those of us who love flowing layers of comfort on those chilly days. Shop the look:

BURBERRY PRORSUM Fringed herringbone-knit cape – MATCHES FASHION

Maje MOOD Poncho-style cape with press-studs

Peep-toe booties: Weather permitting, we are total advocates of extending the “little piggy” season, letting them breathe, while showing off the latest hues in fall nail polish.

Shop the look:



Nine West Laulani Peep-Toe Bootie

Vince Camuto Astan Braided-Strap Booties

OPI Washington DC Collection



