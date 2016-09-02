TEMPERATURE + CLEANING

Your fur product is a durable item, yet it must be treated properly. Furs like cold but hate heat. They require ample space and cleaning—but only by a fur professional!

STORAGE + FADING

Give your fur product a good home. Be sure to store your item in a closet that is not exposed to light (which will fade your fur) or heat. Make sure it has room to breathe and is not crushed by other garments.

SCENTS + CHEMICALS

Avoid insecticides, moth proofing, and other chemicals near your fur, including perfume, hairspray, and makeup. Perfume contains alcohol, which can dry the pelts. Once a perfume permeates your fur—including cedar from a cedar chest—the scent will stay.

MOISTURE

If your fur gets wet, don’t panic. Most furs can handle snow and light rain with ease. Shake it out and hang to dry in a well-ventilated room. Please resist the temptation to speed the drying process with a hairdryer or nearby heat source. Remember, fur does not like heat.

After it dries, you can shake it again. Comb or brush it gently if the hairs seem a little bristly. If your fur is soaked through, take it to your fur retailer for proper treatment immediately.

PROFESSIONAL CARE

During the off season, it doesn’t hurt to send your fur hat to your local furrier for professional storage. This is optional but will ensure your hat stays in good condition through the warm months. If your fur hat gets dirty, have it cleaned by a professional fur cleaner. Besides just cleaning, this conditions your fur.

GLAZING + OIL REPLENISHMENT

Glazing is a process that replenishes oils to maintain a fur’s longevity. You may consider taking your hat to a furrier for glazing if you find that it needs to be refreshed.

SUEDE + LEATHER

Suede and leather can be hard to clean so you should have suede cleaned professionally. However, you can take the following actions if there’s a slight problem:

Rub suede with a clean dry towel.

Always rub suede in one direction.

Remove the stains or marks by gently rubbing with a pencil eraser. Brush your suede with a suede brush, which has soft bristles with wire inserts (most stores sell this in the shoe area for suede shoes).