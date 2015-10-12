Jaqua Bath & Body products are pure indulgence. The scent and the luxurious ingredients of these beauty products will make you feel as every bit of the diva that you are. The Pink Buttercream Frosting Shower Cream will leave your skin feeling smooth and ultra soft. It also fills your entire house with a fresh clean scent. Bonus tip: Use with your clarisonic body brush for maximum soft skin.

The Buttercream Frosting Hand & Body Lotion not only melts nicely into your skin, it also provides a very nice, light scent that lasts throughout day. The lotion also has vitamins A & E which are great nutrients for your skin.

If you’re in the mood for an at home spa day, be sure to light your Buttercream Frosting Sinfully Rich Soy Candle. It’s a lightly-fragrant soy candle, so you can be sure you’re burning a clean wax in your home. Bonus tip: Add a glass of rose champagne (Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rose is my fav!)

Travel size products and gift sets – whether for a vacation, special occasion, bridal shower, birthday, or the holidays – are also available.

Some of JAQUA’s innovative products include:

• Hand Crèmes

• Soy Candles

• Perfume Oil and Light Fragrances

• Hydrating Shower Syrups

• Hand Soaps

• Body Mists

• Hand and Body Lotions

• Beautifully Boxed Body Butters

• And more!

Prices range from $12.50 to $36.00.

JAQUA was born out of a creative spirit and desire to offer high quality, reasonably-priced bath and body indulgences using only premium ingredients, nourishing oils, and proven extracts. Based in California and now owned by beauty guru, Cindy Georghiou and her partner, JAQUA products are made in the United States and available at select online retailers including Amazon, BeautyCafe.com, BeautyBridge.com, as well as numerous brick-and-mortar locations throughout the United States.

JAQUA also supports Lydia’s Project, an Augusta, Georgia-based nonprofit that provides free services to women anywhere facing any type of cancer.

For more information about the JAQUA brand and all of the products, please visit www.jaquabathandbody.com. Like us on Facebook.com, and follow us Instagram.com and Twitter.com.



