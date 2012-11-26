Tis’ the season to be Jolly and Elizabeth Arden is here to make you and your loved ones smile. This year, treat the special women in your life with the gift of beauty. Whether it’s the fun flirty fragrance of New Elizabeth Arden Red Door Aura Eau de Toilette Spray, iconic Eight Hour® Cream New York Beauty Limited Edition Collection or a collection of gift sets filled with Elizabeth Arden holiday goodies, your gift is sure to leave her beaming with holiday joy.

Red Door Aura

Red Door Aura is a sensual yet bright floral fragrance that evokes the cheerful romance of a bouquet while holding onto the fresh smooth tones of wood. The dazzling floral bouquet opens with a sparkling introduction of Luscious Raspberry and Sicilian Bergamot. The heart maintains the timeless signature of Red Door but is made more youthful and airy using luminous accents of Orange Flower and the ethereal quality of Jasmine.

Red Door Aura Gift Set $65.00

Eight Hour® Cream New York Beauty Limited Edition Collection

Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour® Cream New York Beauty Limited Edition Collection takes inspiration from the city’s beautiful architecture, landscape, fashion and confident women; the collection captures the cosmopolitan beauty and iconic features of the city Elizabeth Arden calls home. The collection feature red and silver accents, a unique art deco “8” pattern design, and a metallic finish for a high impact look, the new packaging enhances the classic look of the Eight Hour® Cream and tells the story of the brand’s heritage, iconic status and vision of Beautiful.

Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant – Original and Fragrance Free (1.7oz/50ml) $ 25.00

Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment (1oz/30ml) $10.00

NEW Eight Hour® Cream Lip Protectant Gloss (13oz/3.7g) $17.00

Elizabeth Arden Pretty Holiday Set

For the ultra-feminine woman, Elizabeth Arden’s Pretty Holiday Set is the perfect stocking stuffer. Included in this fashionable package is the floral Eau de Parfum Spray and Body Lotion. Travel size items are also included in this stylish gift set. $55.00

Green Tea Holiday Value Set

The Green Tea Holiday Value Set is ideal for anyone looking for a subtle scent of energy and freshness in ight Spray and ultra-moisturizing Shower Gel and Body Lotion. This gift set delivers revitalizing ingredients without stripping skin of natural oils. $40.00

Elizabeth Arden Corporate Fragrance Coffret

For the loved who loves fragrance, gift her Elizabeth Arden Corporate Fragrance Coffret. The Green Tea and Green Tea Lavender Sprays, Eau de Parfums from the Red Door, 5th Avenue and Pretty collections, as well as their Provocative Spray. $38.00