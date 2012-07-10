The Gemetrica Collection, a new jewelry line, launches today, and is available for purchase on Summerized.com and Fab.com beginning July 10, 2012. Customers will also have the opportunity to purchase these rare designs at discounted prices on Fab.com for 72 hours immediately after the launch.

Created by visionary and graphic artist, Summer Powell, the Gemetrica Collection features three distinctive necklace and earring styles. Her sleek and unique designs include the Rock Star Diamond, the Future Victorian Emerald, and the Mod Moiré Pearl necklaces and earrings. The line is available in both black and white designs.

Made with a unique three-dimensional printing process, all of the pieces in the Gemetrica Collection are affordable and can be worn with any ensemble, whether at the office or out on the town. Retail prices range from $75 for earrings to $125 for necklaces.

Other inspirations for creating such eye catching fun jewelry include, in no particular order, pop culture references, visual puns, stupid jokes, travel, world cultures, scuba diving, animals, neon colors, moires, Wendell Castle, Freddie Mercury, Beavis & Butthead, Tadanoori Yokoo, Victor Vaserely, art deco, and anything mod.

To see Summer’s full jewelry portfolio, visit: http://summerized.com

Photos and product information provided by Marquet Media, LLC.