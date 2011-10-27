I started my morning trying to run in heels to the Wendy Williams Show studio in my favorite Nicole Miller dress, but that proved to be an exercise in futility due to the dress being fitted around the knees and thus, restricting my walking stride. So after 11 blocks of repeatedly hiking my dress up to avoid walking like a spastic penguin, I finally made it, and ran inside to get in my seat before the show started.

Wendy stepped out in an all black, wearing a Donna Karan New York turtleneck and wrap skirt with Giuseppe Zanotti platform stiletto boots. The first thing I thought was, “I love that belt..I have to ask her where I can get it.”

I had a chance to join Wendy for the After Show and have girl chat about balancing the nuances of motherhood, fashion, styling up your “mommy uniform”, and the first time she and I met at the Essence 40th Anniversary luncheon.



It was the highlight of my crazy day getting to chat it up with Wendy, and I even found out that the fabulous belt I was coveting, was actually not a belt, but the top of the fabulous Donna Karan New York wrap skirt! Check out our full chat and watch the video of the After Show with Wendy (It comes in at 4:20 in the video 😉 )

Leave a comment and tell us how you style up your “mommy uniform”!



